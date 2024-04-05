New Jersey [US], April 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck 7 km north-northeast of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake occurred at 19:53:20 (UTC) and its depth was registered at 116.5 km.

According to the USGS, the earthquake's epicentre was found at 40.683°N latitude and 74.753°W longitude, respectively.

Further details are awaited.

The New York Police Department stated that there were no damages or injuries reported, according to CNN.

Governor of New York State, Kathy Hochul, took to her social media X, and said that the earthquake has been felt throughout New York.

She further stressed that her team is assessing the impacts and any damage that may have occurred.

"A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York. My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day," she said. (ANI)

