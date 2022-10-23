Beijing, October 23: An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 shook the Southern part of the Xinjiang region of China on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

As per the USGS, the depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground at around 20:36:57 (UTC+05:30). Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 on Richter Scale Occurs Near Surat.

The epicentre was determined to be at 37.629°N degrees south latitude and 77.825°E degrees west longitude.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)