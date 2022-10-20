On Thursday, the National Center for Seismology said that an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 61km SE of Surat, Gujarat. The National Center for Seismology said that the quake hits Surat at around 10.26 am. "The depth of the earthquake was 7 km below the ground," it stated. Earthquake in Northeast: Back-To-Back Quakes Jolt Manipur and Assam, No Casualties Reported.

Quake Hits 61km SE of Surat

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 61km SE of Surat, Gujarat, India today at around 10.26 am. The depth of the earthquake was 7 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/EM6ExlSadJ — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

