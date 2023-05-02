Beijing [China], May 2 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck Yunnan, China on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 20:57:23 IST and hit Yunnan, China at a depth of 10 km, the NCS informed.

Also Read | Pakistan Economic Crisis: Misery Worsens As Inflation Surges to Record High of 36.4% in the Cash-Strapped Country.

NCS tweeted, " Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 02-05-2023, 20:57:23 IST, Lat: 25.66 & Long: 99.51, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Yunnan, China."

The earthquake's epicentre was Latitude- 25.66 and Longitude- 99.51, respectively.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2023: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang To Visit India To Attend Meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Foreign Ministers.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)