Wellington [New Zealand], February 15 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale hit Cook Strait, New Zealand on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

It occurred at 06:38:09 (UTC+05:30) and hit Cook Strait, New Zealand on Wednesday, at a depth of 74.3 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 40.547°S and 174.571°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. (ANI)

