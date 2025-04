New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 has jolted Turkiye on Wednesday afternoon, as reported by the National Center for Seismology.

In a post on X, the NCS noted that the earthquake took place in the afternoon at 15:19 hours (Indian standard time) at a latitude of 40.99 North and 28.10 E.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: US Vice-President JD Vance Calls PM Narendra Modi, Says America Ready To Provide 'All Assistance' in Joint Fight Against Terrorism.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 6.0, On: 23/04/2025 15:19:11 IST, Lat: 40.99 N, Long: 28.10 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Turkey."

Also Read | Shanghai Auto Show 2025: Leading Automakers Showcase Latest Design-for-China and Global Models Amid Growing Concerns of US Tariffs Imposed by President Donald Trump.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1914985213505294437

Citing Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), CNN reported that the earthquake occurred in the Sea of Marmara close to Silivri, and aftershocks are continuing.

As per CNN, with two key faults around it- the North Anatolian and the East Anatolian - Turkiye is one of the most seismically active regions in the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)