New Delhi, December 14: An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Ritcher scale struck the Chile - Argentina border region on Saturday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS, in a post on X, stated that the quake's epicenter was 203 kilometers south of Santiago, Chile, and it had a depth of 110 kilometers, according to NCS. The earthquake struck the region at 5:08 am (IST). Earthquake in Myanmar: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Jolts Country, No Casualties Reported.

"EQ of M: 6.2, On: 14/12/2024 05:08:17 IST, Lat: 35.28 S, Long: 70.65 W, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Chile-Argentina Border Region," NCS posted on X. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. More details are awaited.

