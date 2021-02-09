Quito [Ecuador], February 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Ecuador on Monday reported 325 new COVID-19 cases and one related death, raising the total number of infections to 258,607 and the death toll to 10,319.

According to the Ministry of Health, the nationwide death toll may be over 15,000 since another 4,694 deaths were likely caused by COVID-19 but not verified.

Medical experts worry there may be a spike in infections over the next three or four weeks as general elections on Sunday saw long lines of voters standing close together without social distancing.

In addition, the country is preparing for Carnival celebrations on Feb. 13-16, which could also increase infections.

The capital Quito, the current epicenter of the country, continues to register the highest number of infections, with an accumulated total of 83,544 cases, after tests detected 153 more cases in the past day. (ANI/Xinhua)

