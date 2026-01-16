Islamabad [Pakistan], January 16 (ANI): Pakistan's Election Commission (ECP) on Friday suspended the membership of 152 legislators from the National Assembly, Senate and provincial assemblies for failing to submit their statements of assets and liabilities within the prescribed deadline, Dawn reported.

The commission directed that "they shall cease to function as members with immediate effect until such statements are submitted by them," the report said, citing an ECP statement.

According to Dawn, the ECP issued a reminder on Thursday, asking lawmakers to submit details of assets and liabilities for the financial year 2024-25, including those of their spouse and dependent children, warning that those who did not comply by January 15 would face suspension.

Among the suspended members of the National Assembly are Syed Ali Musa Gilani, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Muhammad Akhtar Mengal, while Musadik Malik is among nine senators whose memberships were also suspended.

The suspension list also includes 50 members of the Punjab Assembly, 33 from the Sindh Assembly, 28 from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and seven from the Balochistan Assembly.

Saeed Ghani and Hafiz Naeeemur Rehman are among the lawmakers from the Sindh Assembly who failed to submit the required details of their assets and liabilities.

The ECP stated that submitting the statements was a mandatory requirement under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017.

Section 137 (1) of the Elections Act, 2017 states that "every member of an assembly and senate shall submit to the Commission, on or before Dec 31 each year, a copy of his statement of assets and liabilities, including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form B."

Dawn further reported that last year, the ECP suspended the membership of 139 lawmakers for not submitting their annual asset statements. (ANI)

