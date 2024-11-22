San Francisco [US], November 22 (ANI): Elon Musk on Friday claimed that X, formerly the microblogging site Twitter, had become the number one news app on the App Store in India.

Elon Musk shared the news via a post on X, saying, "X is now number 1 for news in India"

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1859814646280294886

The announcement was initially shared by a X handle Dogedesigner who claimed, "BREAKING: X is now the number one news app on the App Store in India.

The X handle also revealed a new feature on X. "BREAKING: You can now rewind a live video on X," Dogedesigner posted.

https://x.com/cb_doge/status/1859847313818255853

According to Statista.com, India has the third highest number of Twitter users by country with approximately 25 million plus users.

Following the announcement that X is now the number one news app on App Store in India, Musk's followers praised the platform.

One user, Hitman Hub, said, "X has claimed the No.1 spot in Australia! Big love down under X is No. 1 in Germany! Feeling blessed to have reached the top here. X is now No. 1 in Brazil! Thank you for all the amazing energy, Brazil X takes the No. 1 spot in India! Incredible to see such love and support in India."

Another user, Raghu Rajaram, commented, "Not sure of others, but I feel X has certainly changed the game against the usual polarised media owned and influenced by politicians! X breaks it first every time."

Meanwhile, after the 2024 United States presidential election, which confirmed Donald Trump's victory, social media platform X witnessed its largest user exodus since Elon Musk acquired it in 2022, with users migrating to alternatives like Bluesky. According to CNN, more than 115,000 U.S. users deactivated their X accounts the day after the election. Bluesky's user base has since doubled, reaching 15 million after gaining 1 million new sign-ups in a single week. (ANI)

