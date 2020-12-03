London, Dec 3 (PTI) UK emergency fire and rescue crews are dealing with what has been described as a large explosion at a warehouse in Avonmouth near Bristol in south-west England on Thursday.

South Western Ambulance Service said it was responding to a "serious incident" and a witness reported hearing a "very loud explosion" that "shook buildings".

“South Western Ambulance Service is responding to a serious incident at premises on King's Weston Lane, Avonmouth, Bristol. We have attended with multiple resources alongside fire service and police personnel,” the ambulance service statement said.

Local media reports said that casualties have been reported but no further details are available on the cause of the “ongoing incident”.

Photos from the scene showed police cars, fire trucks and a helicopter in attendance and other images appear to show a damaged tank and what looks like smoke rising from behind a mound.

Bristol Waste, which runs a nearby Avonmouth recycling centre, tweeted it had closed the site temporarily.

