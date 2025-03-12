Dubai, Mar 12 (AP) An Emirati diplomat earlier identified by Tehran as carrying a letter from US President Donald Trump met Wednesday with Iran's foreign minister.

Iranian state television showed Emirati official Anwar Gargash meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The footage did not show the letter, but Iran earlier said Gargash would carry the letter.

Trump last week acknowledged writing a letter to Iran's 85-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as an attempt to jumpstart talks over Tehran's nuclear programme. (AP)

