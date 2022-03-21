Washington, Mar 20 (AP) China's ambassador to the US is defending his country's refusal to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, contending such a rebuke will do nothing to stop the violence.

Qin Gang tells CBS's “Face the Nation” that China's condemnation would not help and that he is doubtful it would have any effect on Russia.

He says China wants “friendly, good neighbourly relations with Russia” and will keep up “normal trade, economic, financial, energy cooperation with Russia” as it continues “to promote peace talks” and urge an immediate ceasefire from Russia through negotiation and diplomacy.

Qin spoke after President Joe Biden last week warned Chinese President Xi Jinping of “consequences” if China gave material aid to Russia to support its war in Ukraine. Ukraine has since called on China to join Western countries and Japan in condemning Russia's attack.

On Sunday, Qin said China is not providing any military assistance to Russia. He insisted that China remains “against a war” and “will do everything” -- short of condemnation -- “to deescalate the crisis.” (AP)

