Ankara [Turkey], November 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accepted the resignation of Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, the Turkish leader's office said in a statement.

The announcement of the resignation of Albayrak, who is Erdogan's son-in-law, due to health problems appeared on Sunday on the minister's Instagram amid a record depreciation of the Turkish lira.

"Berat Albayrak spread a message on social networks on November 8 about his resignation for health reasons. Our president considered this application and accepted the minister's resignation," the statement says.

At the same time, Erdogan noted that thanks to the efforts of Albayrak, Turkey passed the period of the coronavirus pandemic with minimal losses, it says.

Erdogan replaced the head of Turkey's central bank on Saturday after the Turkish lira has depreciated from 7.45 to 8.55 per US dollar over the past two months. Murat Uysal was replaced in this post by Naci Agbal.

The Turkish lira hit a new all-time low ahead of the announcement of the results of the US presidential election. Analysts believe that relations between Ankara and Washington could worsen if Democratic candidate Joe Biden won.

Earlier, the fall of the Turkish lira was associated with the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the strong earthquake in Izmir and the economic crisis in Turkey amid the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI/Sputnik)

