Washington DC [US], April 24 (ANI): The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) criticised the so-called "comprehensive strategic partnership" established between Azerbaijan and the oppressive regime of the People's Republic of China.

As stated in the ETGE release, this action represents a serious betrayal of the Uyghur and other Turkic peoples enduring hardship under Chinese dominance in East Turkistan, as well as a betrayal of the Turkic values promoted by Azerbaijan's late President Abulfaz Elchibey, who promised never to side with Beijing against his Turkic kin.

At a moment when millions of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Turkic peoples are being imprisoned, enslaved, tortured, raped, and sterilised in concentration camps across East Turkistan--an occupied territory and the eastern heartland of the Turkic world that China misleadingly refers to as "Xinjiang" (meaning "new territory") President Ilham Aliyev has opted to strengthen relations with the architects of this ongoing genocide, according to the release.

For decades, the Chinese occupying authorities have conducted total warfare against the East Turkistani populace. Hundreds of thousands of Uyghur and other Turkic women have been forcibly sterilised to eliminate future generations, while millions of Turkic infants have been forcibly aborted. Over 1 million Uyghur and other Turkic children have been separated from their families and placed into indoctrination camps to be raised as Chinese, being taught to despise their Turkic heritage, the release stated.

While these atrocities unfold every day, the Aliyev administration has chosen not only to be silent but to reward Beijing with public endorsement and a "comprehensive strategic partnership." Ilham Aliyev has engaged with the individual responsible for orchestrating the largest massacre and genocide against Turkic peoples in history. According to the release, Xi Jinping is not a collaborator; he is a fascist imperialist, a coloniser, and a genocidal dictator whose regime has killed, enslaved, and erased millions of Turkic peoples.

"This is not diplomacy; this is capitulation," stated Dr Mamtimin Ala, President of the East Turkistan Government in Exile. "By endorsing these agreements, Ilham Aliyev has publicly supported Beijing's genocidal colonisation of Occupied East Turkistan. He has granted China a propaganda win and disrespected every Turkic individual who values freedom over cheap deals and empty guarantees," as quoted in the release.

Azerbaijan's Aliyev regime deserves condemnation, and its agreements with Beijing should be acknowledged for what they truly are: a disgraceful alliance with a genocidal empire. Those who back China's aggression against the East Turkistani people must be unveiled, shunned, and remembered in history not as neutral figures but as complicit in the annihilation of a people, the release emphasised. (ANI)

