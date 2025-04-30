Washington, DC [US] April 30 (ANI): East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) Prime Minister, Abdulahat Nur, has urged newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Liberal Party administration to take significant action against China's ongoing genocide and unlawful occupation of East Turkistan.

Abdulahat Nur called on the Canadian government to officially recognise and denounce the Uyghur genocide and to acknowledge East Turkistan as a territory under Chinese colonial domination, and to reaffirm its pledge to resettle at least 10,000 Uyghur refugees in Canada.

Furthermore, he urged Carney to take robust measures to facilitate the release of Canadian citizen Huseyin Celil, who remains unjustly incarcerated in China, as noted in ETGE's post on X.

Congratulating Carney on his victory in the elections, Nur said, "On behalf of the East Turkistan Government in Exile and the people of East Turkistan, I sincerely congratulate Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Liberal Party on their electoral success." He continued, "As a Canadian citizen, it fills me with pride to witness Canada's democracy renew its dedication to opposing oppression and championing the values of freedom and justice," according to ETGE's statement shared on X.

The Uyghur people, a minority ethnic group in China's Xinjiang region, have faced severe persecution under Chinese government policies. Reports document mass arbitrary detentions in so-called "re-education" camps, forced labour, extensive surveillance, religious restrictions, and cultural erasure.

Human rights organisations and international bodies have described these actions as crimes against humanity, and in some cases, genocide. Uyghurs are often targeted for practising Islam, speaking their native language, or preserving their cultural identity.

Despite mounting global condemnation, the Chinese government denies any wrongdoing, framing its actions as part of counter-terrorism efforts. The Uyghur community has been calling for justice, freedom, and sustained international pressure to end the abuses.

The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile (ETGE), officially the Government in Exile of the Republic of East Turkistan, is the democratically elected representative body of East Turkistan and its people. (ANI)

