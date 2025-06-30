Kuwait City [Kuwait], June 30 (WAM/ANI): A delegation from Etihad Rail, led by the CEO Shadi Malak, met with Noura Mohammed Khaled Al-Mishaan, Minister of Public Works of the State of Kuwait, to discuss strengthening joint cooperation and exchanging expertise in railway infrastructure among GCC countries.

During the meeting, Minister Al-Mishaan highlighted Kuwait's commitment to learning from leading railway development experiences, particularly the successful UAE-Oman partnership in establishing Hafeet Rail, describing it as a model of Gulf integration in transport and infrastructure projects.

She emphasised that collaboration in this vital sector reflects Kuwait's support for advancing Gulf integration and strengthening economic and geographic connectivity among GCC states. She also stressed the importance of ongoing coordination between technical teams to implement high-quality projects that meet the region's development needs.

Eid Al Rashidi, Under-Secretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Public Works, underscored the ministry's priority in leveraging successful regional experiences, noting that early collaboration in planning and execution stages is key to building a sustainable rail network that supports regional integration and shared development goals.

The meeting included a technical presentation outlining Kuwait's future railway project plans. Minister Al-Mishaan presented the ministry's vision to establish a sustainable national railway network grounded in regional and international best practices. The vision takes into account both environmental and economic factors, aligning with Kuwait's broader sustainable development objectives. (ANI/WAM)

