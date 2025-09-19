Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 19 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday attended the 'Blue Tides' - Kerala-European Union Blue Economy Conclave 2025, where European Union Ambassador to India Herve Delphin commended Kerala's vision and stressed on deepening EU-India cooperation.

Thanking Kerala for its hospitality, Delphin said, "Thank you for inviting us to God's own country. On behalf of all my colleagues from the EU member states, the 18 ambassadors and representatives of member states, I really would like to commend the Government of Kerala for visualising and organising the Blue Economy Conclave. I would really particularly thank you, your government, Chief Minister, for your incredible hospitality."

Also Read | H-1B Visa Lottery To Be Replaced by Wage-Based Selection? Higher Salary Mandate and OPT Elimination Proposed in American Tech Workforce Act, What It Means for Indian Workers.

Referring to Kerala's cultural heritage, he said, "Yesterday evening, we got a full display of the generosity of the land of spices, its traditions and arts, as well as its seafood. It was simply awesome."

Highlighting the significance of the conclave, Delphin said, "This conclave between Kerala and the European Union, Team Europe, is quite unique. It really takes place just when the EU published the political vision and the policy document for a new EU-India strategic agenda."

Also Read | Earthquake in Russia: 7.4-Magnitude Quake Rocks off East Coast of Kamchatka Peninsula, Tsunami Warning Issued.

He outlined the five pillars of the new agenda, noting priorities of "prosperity and sustainability... technology and innovation... security and defence... connectivity... and expanding skills, mobility, and education."

Stressing that Kerala is the first state under the EU's new approach of direct outreach to Indian states, Delphin said, "You are actually the very first one where we implement this new approach."

He drew on centuries-old ties, remarking, "During the Roman times, more than 2,000 years ago, Europe was connected to Kerala, exchanging goods such as spices, ivory, precious gems, and textiles. It was the golden road of the times."

Noting Kerala's potential, Delphin said, "Kerala has unique assets that can turn potential into reality, promises into development. Kerala's potential to develop its blue economy is immense, from ports and shipping to aquaculture, coastal tourism, research, just to name a few."

He added, "With its 600 kilometres of coastline, your maritime traditions and strategic location in the middle of the Indian Ocean is giving you advantages to become a model for sustainable and inclusive ocean-based growth and a hub along some of the major trade routes in the world."

During his address, the EU Ambassador said, "If the blue economy was compared to the national economy of the country, it will be the seventh largest economy in the world. The blue economy would be part of the G7 and shows the importance of focussing today on the blue economy."

On European investment, he said, "Team Europe already today has a large footprint in India, over 6,000 companies providing directly over 3 million jobs in India. However, among all Indian states and union territory, Kerala is just number 10 in the number of presence of European companies, representing a turnover of 300 million euros. It's 100 times less than in Karnataka. It shows that our margin for progress is immense."

On Kerala's strengths, Delphin said, "Yesterday, with my colleagues, we visited the port of Vizinyan, a semi-automated port that now you can see some of the largest container vessels docking and connecting Kerala to the global economy."

He underlined EU-Kerala projects, saying, "We have had already existing cooperation with EU projects in Kerala. Sustainable urbanisation with the city of Trivandrum... We have also invested in metros, like in Kochi, in clean energy. Kerala State is one of the most advanced among Indian states about circular economy and resource efficiency."

He also noted, "With Kerala, we are also looking at the potential of a study on floods in Kochi, and we are also developing a project with the city of Trivandrum."

On gender inclusion, Delphin said, "It was interesting to see yesterday at the seaport of the container port that women occupying managing positions at the Adani port, and I think this is really great."

Concluding his address, he said, "This conclave is not only a forum of dialogue that should help build a platform to co-create solutions through multiple partnerships, but it can also mark the beginning of a new era of shared prosperity and destiny, like it was centuries ago." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)