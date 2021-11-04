Moscow (Russia), November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed concerns over the recent escalation of fighting in Ethiopia, pointing to risks of further fragmentation of the country and spreading of the armed conflict, and also reiterated calls for the withdrawal of Eritrean troops.

The conflict in northern Ethiopia expanded in the past year, resulting in a humanitarian crisis, undermining national integrity and affecting regional stability, Borrell noted.

"The EU is particularly worried about the recent escalation of fighting in the Amhara region and the military advances of the TPLF [Tigray People's Liberation Front] and Oromo Liberation Army, as well as aerial bombardment by the Ethiopian Airforce of Mekelle, all of which risk dragging the country further into fragmentation and widespread armed conflict and worsening the situation of the population," Borrell said in a statement.

There cannot be any military solution to the conflict, the EU diplomat went on to say, calling on all the parties involved to "implement a meaningful ceasefire with immediate effect and engage in political negotiations without pre-conditions."

"The EU reiterates its call for the full and immediate withdrawal of Eritrean troops from Ethiopia's territory," Borrell added. (ANI/Sputnik)

