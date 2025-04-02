By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): With the United States scaling back its global climate commitments, the European Union sees this as a pivotal moment to work more closely with India, with officials emphasizing the need to "sit closer together and join hands" to tackle climate challenges.

Five European Union climate envoys, including from the European External Action Service and Germany, are visiting India to prepare for the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil in November.

"We have five European climate envoys here in Delhi. They reached out to the Indian government. They sit together to prepare some common ideas, some of which overlap ahead of the next COP this November. And I think it is very important now, in an early stage, to compare notes, to try to find agreements, to find identified, also disagreements on this way," German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann told ANI.

The 2025 UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) will take place in Belem, Brazil, from November 10-21, 2025.

Ackermann expressed regret over the withdrawal of the US from the international climate policy.

When asked about the current geopolitical environment, especially Trump administration policy vis-a-vis climate change, Ackermann said, "So, we regret the withdrawal of the United States from the climate international climate policy context. It is sad, and it is regrettable, but I think it is clear that this moment is a moment for the rest of us, and that means that India and the European Union feel that we are very much ahead of what has to be done. Have to sit closer together and try to join hands to make this problem, or to find solutions to this."

The US has pulled back from global climate commitments by previously withdrawing from the Paris Agreement and rolling back emissions regulations, though its stance fluctuates with changing administrations.

The German embassy in India organised a climate talk on Investing in Green Growth: How can Europe and India foster economic opportunities for a sustainable future? on Wednesday.

The talk saw the participation of Anthony Agotha (ambassador at large - special envoy for climate and environment * European External Action Service and German deputy climate envoy Gerhard Schlaudraff.

Speaking to ANI, Agotha highlighted how India and the European Union can achieve a lot when it comes to the clean energy transition.

"It's the country that invented chess, so brilliant minds and a huge potential for innovation in clean tech and cooperation. The EU, as a reliable partner, will stay the course of our clean transition, and we want to partner up with India. We think there's a lot we can do if we walk together," Agotha said.

The EU official emphasised the EU's commitment to collaboration at a time when global uncertainty is prompting some nations to turn inward.

"If you look at the joint statement by India and the College of Commissions that just came it will lay out a whole spectrum from energy security to Defense Innovation to semiconductors to clean tech, to farming, you name it, all these issues, I think we can benefit and learn from each other and bring it to scale in a world that is in turmoil and where countries sometimes are retreating, the EU is open for business. And I think in India, we will find a tremendous good partner," he added.

Participants highlighted the EU's commitment to climate action through the Green Deal, India's rapid progress in renewable energy, and the need to correct misconceptions about its efforts. They stressed collaboration on clean energy, supply chains, and sustainable mobility while calling for financial and policy reforms to support global climate goals.

The role of private sector investment and structured dialogues to accelerate climate action was also emphasised. (ANI)

