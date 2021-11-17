Tashkent [Uzbekistan], November 17 (ANI): European Union will establish a centre in Termez of Uzbekistan to facilitate humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, a media report said.

The EU and Uzbekistan's special representatives for Afghanistan on Monday discussed the issue in Brussels, reported Khaama Press citing Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry.

Tomas Niklasson, European Union's envoy to Afghanistan, appreciated the efforts of Uzbekistan in the evacuation of EU nationals from Afghanistan.

Niklasson also expressed interest in continued cooperation with Uzbekistan in bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan, said Khaama Press.

The two representatives have also agreed to continue consultations.

The move is in line with the United Nations, which had earlier stated that the main hub of the World Food Program for assistance to Afghanistan will be based in Termez. (ANI)

