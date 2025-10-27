Brussels [Belgium], October 27 (ANI/WAM): The European Commission has signed the United Nations Convention against cybercrime on behalf of the EU in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The fight against cybercrime is a priority for the EU, the Commission said, adding that cybercrime knows no borders; it can create disruption of essential services, financial losses for individuals and businesses, and it can compromise personal and sensitive information.

The convention enhances the EU's ability to fight cybercrime together with international partners. It enables international cooperation with and between those 115 UN Member States that are not parties to the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime. It thus fills an important gap in combating crimes with global reach.

The convention sets global standards to prevent and combat cybercrime and steps up international cooperation in this area, while ensuring that fundamental rights are effectively safeguarded. It criminalises harmful acts, including child sexual abuse, online fraud and ransomware attacks. It includes measures for the extradition of suspects and the exchange of electronic evidence, as well as for the criminalisation of cyber-related offences. It also supports law enforcement cooperation and strengthens capacity building across the globe.

Between 2019 and 2024, the European Commission negotiated the convention on behalf of the EU and its Member States. On 24th December 2024, the UN General Assembly adopted the final text. Following a proposal by the Commission, the Council authorised the EU to sign the convention on 13th October 2025.

Following the signature, the Council of the European Union will discuss and decide on the conclusion of the convention, which would also require the consent of the European Parliament. Member States would sign and ratify it in accordance with their national procedures. The convention will enter into force once it is ratified by 40 countries. (ANI/WAM)

