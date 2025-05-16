Tirana, May 16 (AP) European leaders have agreed with US President Donald Trump that Russia's position in ceasefire talks is unacceptable and they intend to coordinate a response, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Friday.

“We just had a meeting with President Zelensky and then a phone call with President Trump to discuss the developments in the negotiations today, and the Russian position is clearly unacceptable,” Starmer told reporters.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Peace Talk: Moscow and Kyiv Hold Their First Direct Talks in Istanbul in 3 Years Amid Low Expectations.

“As a result of that meeting with President Zelensky, under discussion with President Trump, we are now closely aligning and coordinating our responses and will continue to do so,” he said, as European leaders held a summit in Albania.

He said the decision with Trump was also agreed on with the leaders of France, Germany and Poland. (AP)

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Strikes Kill at Least 93 People in Gaza as Donald Trump Wraps Up His Middle East Visit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)