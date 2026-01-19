VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 19: The sacred occasion of Shahi Snan on Mauni Amavasya at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj witnessed an overwhelming display of faith, devotion, and Sanatani tradition. The hashtag #SanataniMaghMela stormed social media platforms as visuals from the holy event went viral, dominating the trend list and remaining at the top for more than 8 consecutive hours.

Magh Mela holds immense religious significance. It is widely believed that during the month of Magh, all gods and goddesses descend to reside at the Sangam. Taking a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya is considered extremely auspicious and spiritually rewarding.

As per tradition, the Shahi Snan began with various Akharas, where saints, Naga Sadhus, and sages took the first ceremonial dip in the Sangam amidst chants, drums, and grand processions. This was followed by Kalpvasis and common devotees. Religious belief holds that after the Akharas perform their holy bath, the waters of the Sangam are infused with special spiritual energy.

This year, the Magh Mela recorded massive participation, with over 3 crore devotees taking the holy dip so far. Devotees appeared satisfied and happy with the arrangements made at the Mela, praising the smooth crowd management, cleanliness, safety, medical facilities, and overall administration.

Social media users extensively praised the efforts of the Yogi Adityanath-led government, highlighting how the administration successfully managed such a massive religious gathering while promoting Dharma and Sanatani values. Thousands of videos showcasing the grandeur, discipline, and spiritual atmosphere of the Magh Mela flooded social media, drawing appreciation from across the country.

Many users described the Magh Mela as a perfect blend of faith, tradition, and good governance, stating that the government's proactive approach has strengthened India's cultural and spiritual identity. With #SanataniMaghMela continuing to trend for hours, the event once again showcased the global resonance of Sanatan Dharma in the digital age.

