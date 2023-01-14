Vilnius (Lithuania), Jan 13 (AP) An explosion occurred Friday in a gas pipeline in central Lithuania, officials said. Baltic media reported that it caused no injuries but sent flames up to 50 meters (164 feet) high and forced the protective evacuation of a nearby village.

The operator of Lithuania's natural gas transmission system, AB Amber Grid, said there are two parallel pipelines, and “initial data indicate that the explosion occurred in one of them. The other pipeline was not damaged”

The gas supply through the damaged pipeline in the Pasvalys area was immediately interrupted.

“We immediately started to investigate the circumstances of the incident and ensure gas supply to consumers,” Nemunas Biknius, Amber Grid CEO said in a statement.

He said the government had been informed.

Lithuanian broadcaster LRT said that the village of Valakeliai , with about 250 inhabitants, was being evacuated as a precaution.

It was not immediately clear where the gas in the pipeline comes from. (AP)

