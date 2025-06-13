Dubai, Jun 13 (AP) Explosions rang out across Iran's capital as Israel claimed it was attacking the country.

People in Tehran, Iran, awoke to the sound of the blast. State television acknowledged the blast.

Also Read | 'Terrible, One of the Worst in the Aviation History': US President Donald Trump on Air India Flight AI171 Crash Near Ahmedabad Airport (Watch Video).

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz announced a "special situation" in Israel over Israel attacking Iran. He said schools would be closed in the country on Friday.

There was no immediate word on what was struck.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash: Britain's King Charles III, UK PM Keir Starmer Express Shock After Ahmedabad-London Flight AI171 With 242 People on Board Crashed.

Benchmark Brent crude spiked on the attack, rising over 2 per cent.

The White House did not have an immediate comment on Thursday night.

As the explosions in Tehran started, President Donald Trump was on the lawn of the White House mingling with members of Congress. It was unclear if he had been informed but the president continued shaking hands and posing for pictures for several minutes. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)