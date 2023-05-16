Sharjah [UAE], May 16 (ANI/WAM): Expo Centre Sharjah is set to revolutionize the promotion of its upcoming Jewels of Emirates Show taking place from June 1-4 by harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

This groundbreaking initiative represents the first utilisation of AI for event promotion by the renowned exhibition centre in the UAE. It exemplifies Expo Centre Sharjah's dedication to incorporating cutting-edge advancements in the field of artificial intelligence into its marketing strategies.

By adopting the latest innovations, the centre aims to bolster the global standing of the exhibition industry in the Emirate of Sharjah. Furthermore, the move is intended to promote the excellence and success of events organised and hosted by the centre, fulfilling the expectations of both exhibitors and visitors.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the centre is keen to incorporate the latest technology trends in its strategies to benefit exhibitors and other industry stakeholders.

"We strongly believe that quality, excellence, and innovation are closely tied to the ability to keep up with the evolving landscape of technology and creativity, especially with the rise of artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and social media platforms. This necessitates all sectors to make optimal investments in information technology solutions and digital technologies," Al Midfa said.

The ad, expertly crafted by Social Station Digital Marketing Company using the cutting-edge Midjourney platform, showcases the prowess of artificial intelligence in creating realistic imagery. It features a model adorned in an opulent traditional costume that embodies the Emirati, Gulf, and Arab heritage, complemented by exquisite jewellery and accessories.

This captivating visual perfectly represents the "Jewels of Emirates Show" and the stunning array of gold, jewellery, diamonds, pearls, and precious stones it promises to display.

"At Expo Centre Sharjah, we are committed to implementing these solutions to upgrade the exhibition industry in the Emirate of Sharjah, enhance its competitiveness, and continuously advance to maintain our position as one of the most important cities leading the region in this industry," Al Midfa concluded. (ANI/WAM)

