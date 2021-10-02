Islamabad [Pakistan], October 2 (ANI): Famous Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif passed away on Saturday in Germany after facing severe health issues. Sharif was 66.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Germany Dr Mohammad Faisal was among the first prominent person to confirm the news.

"With deep sorrow it is announced that Umer Sharif has passed away. In Germany. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way," Faisal tweeted.

Soon after the death of the Pakistani comedian was announced, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed condolences over the passing away of the famous comedian.

"Saddened to learn of Umar Sharif's passing. I had the good fortune of touring with him to raise funds for SKMT. He was one of our great entertainers and will be missed. My prayers & condolences go to his family," Khan tweeted.

Moreover, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also expressed grief at Sharif's death.

"The late comedian gave a new dimension to the art of comedy in Pakistan and took it to new heights," he said, as quoted by Dawn.

Back in August, Sharif had suffered a heart attack. According to his close friend, he had gone through two heart bypasses. In September, Sharif in a video message had sought help from the Imran Khan government for his health treatment.

Later, the Pakistani government had announced that all the required treatment facilities will be provided to the comedian by the federal government. (ANI)

