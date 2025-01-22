Washington, Jan 22 (PTI) Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal on Tuesday said her father MP Jayapal has passed and she is travelling to India to be with her mother and sister.

"My beloved father, MP Jayapal, passed away peacefully last night. I am returning to India to be with my mother and sister as we mourn and celebrate the man who gave so much for us to have the opportunities we have had," Jayapal said in a statement.

The first ever Indian American woman to be elected to the House of Representatives, Jayapal, 59, has been representing the seventh Congressional district of Washington State since January 2015.

"My office will remain open as usual to serve WA-07. Thank you for your kind wishes and love," Jayapal said.

