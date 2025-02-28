Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): A day after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) assured that it had taken up the matter of requesting a US Visa for the family of Indian student Neelam Shinde, who met with an accident in the US and is currently in a coma in a hospital, the family said that Neelam's father had been granted a visa.

On February 14, an Indian Student in the USA, Neelam Shinde, in an unfortunate turn of events, met with an accident that led her into a Coma.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Moon Sighting Live News Updates: Announcement on Ramadan Date From Australia Expected Shortly.

In conversation with ANI, Tanaji Shinde, Neelam's father, said, "Yes, we have got the Visa. We'll leave tomorrow as we've got the tickets. Her roommate told us on the 16th, the accident happened on the 14th. Right now, the Maharashtra and Central governments have given us the Visa. Neelam used to talk to us, asking how everything was at home. We are feeling good, but we are waiting for her to come out of the coma. We got the Visa in an emergency. We thank everyone in the government for their support."

In Mumbai, the maternal uncle of Neelam Shinde, Sanjay Kadam, while talking to ANI, said, "The Death of Neelam Shinde happened on the 14th in the USA. She had a big injury on her legs and hands, and she was in a coma. We were trying to attain visas but were unable to get any help. Then, the media contacted us, and the central and state governments greatly helped us. In 2 days, we were able to get the Visa. We have had a follow-up with the government for the past 2-3 days.

Also Read | Shark Attack: Russian Tourist Dies After Being Attacked by Sharks in Philippine Diving Spot, Another Drowns.

He added, "Her roommate had called us, and that is how we got to know. The hospital and university had written a letter to us. Since the 17th, we have been in follow-up."

The family members thanked the State and Central government for their swift and speedy action. They further added that the media played a constructive role by highlighting their plight as they were earlier not able to get the Visa, but now with the state government and central government putting in their efforts, have got them an emergency visa to travel to the US and meet their daughter. (ANI).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)