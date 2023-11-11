New York [US], November 11 (ANI): FBI agents have seized New York Mayor Eric Adams' electronic devices. This comes as part of a criminal inquiry into whether Adams' 2021 campaign conspired with the Turkish government and others to funnel money into its coffers, The New York Times reported.

The New York mayor was approached by agents after an event in Manhattan on Monday evening. They climbed into his SUV with him and, pursuant to a court-authorized warrant, took his devices, the person said.

Within a matter of days, the devices--at least two cellphones and an iPad--were returned to the mayor, according to sources familiar with the situation. Law enforcement investigators with a search warrant can make copies of the data on devices after they seize them.

A lawyer for Adams and his campaign said in a statement that the mayor was cooperating with federal authorities and had already "proactively reported" at least one instance of improper behaviour.

The lawyer, Boyd Johnson, said: "After learning of the federal investigation, it was discovered that an individual had recently acted improperly. In the spirit of transparency and cooperation, this behaviour was immediately and proactively reported to investigators."

Johnson said that Adams had not been accused of wrongdoing and had "immediately complied with the FBI.'s request and provided them with electronic devices." Adams had attended an anniversary celebration for an education initiative at New York University.

The statement did not identify the individual or make clear whether the reported misconduct was related to the seizure of the mayor's devices. It was also not immediately clear whether the agents referred to the fund-raising investigation when they took the mayor's devices, as per The New York Times.

Adams said that "as a former member of law enforcement, I expect all members of my staff to follow the law and fully cooperate with any sort of investigation -- and I will continue to do exactly that." He added that he had "nothing to hide."

As per The New York Times, the surprise seizure of Adams' devices was an extraordinary development and appeared to be the first direct instance of the campaign contribution investigation touching the mayor. Adams, a retired police captain, said on Wednesday that he is so strident in urging his staff to "follow the law" that he can be almost "annoying." He laughed at the notion that he had any potential criminal exposure.

Spokesmen for the FBI and the US attorney's office for the Southern District of New York, whose prosecutors are also investigating the matter, declined to comment.

The federal investigation into Adams' campaign burst into public view on November 2, when FBI agents searched the home of the mayor's chief fund-raiser and seized two laptop computers, three iPhones and a manila folder labelled "Eric Adams."

The fund-raiser, a 25-year-old former intern named Brianna Suggs, has not spoken publicly since the raid.

Adams responded to news of the raid by abruptly returning from Washington, D.C., where he had only just arrived for a day of meetings with White House and congressional leaders regarding the migrant influx, an issue he has said threatens to "destroy New York City." (ANI)

