New York [US], August 14 (ANI): 15 million primary-age girls around the world are currently out of school, as systemic gender discrimination continues to hinder equal access to education for girls and young women globally, a new report by UN Women revealed on Wednesday.

According to the report, despite progress over recent decades, including near gender parity in primary and secondary school enrolment rates on average, the disparities remain significant in many regions, with some areas where as many as 48.1 per cent of girls stay out of school.

The situation is particularly stark when compared to boys, with 15 million girls out of primary school versus 10 million boys, the report revealed.

The report notes that more girls than ever before are attending school, and each additional year of education after the primary level greatly improves a girl's chances of avoiding early marriage, gaining employment, and achieving better health and overall well-being.

However, adolescent girls continue to face barriers to education, with many dropping out of secondary school due to early pregnancy and expectations to assist with domestic responsibilities.

"More girls than ever before are going to school. Not only do they learn to read and write, but each year that they remain in school after the primary level reduces their chance of marrying at too young an age. It increases their prospects for employment, health and overall well-being. Girls and women have an equal right to a quality education and learning throughout all phases of their lives," the report read.

"Despite progress, as many as 48.1 per cent of girls remain out of school in some regions. Gender gaps in primary and secondary enrolment rates have nearly closed, on average. Yet 15 million girls are not in primary school right now, compared to 10 million boys. In adolescence, higher numbers of girls often drop out of secondary school for reasons including early pregnancy and the expectation that they should contribute to household work," it added.

The United Nations in a post on X also highlighted that matter, stating, "Education is a human right. Yet, young women & girls continue to face discrimination & marginalisation in many countries, including unequal access to school."

The report came during a time which marks the fourth anniversary of Taliban rule in Afghanistan, after it recaptured the country following the US and the allied forces' withdrawal in 2021.

According to UN Women, 78 per cent of young Afghan women are not in education, employment or training, nearly four times the rate for young men. It also mentioned that by 2026, early childbearing is projected to rise by 45 per cent, with Maternal mortality potentially increasing by more than 50 per cent.

It further noted that denying girls a secondary education will also cost Afghanistan 2.5 per cent of its GDP every year. (ANI)

