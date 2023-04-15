Moscow, Apr 14 (AP) Finland's embassy in Moscow said it received an envelope containing white powder and has turned it and two other sealed envelopes to authorities for investigation, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Maria Zakharova said on the ministry's website that the embassy reported three identical envelopes addressed to the Finnish military attache were found in the embassy mail. One was opened and white powder was found inside; the other two were left unopened.

“All three envelopes were handed over by the diplomatic mission to Russian law enforcement agencies,” she said.

The incident comes less than two weeks after Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border with Russia, became a member of the NATO military alliance. Finland had maintained neutrality for decades, but sought membership soon after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. (AP)

