Rio de Janeiro, Oct 27 (AP) Fire erupted in one of Rio de Janeiro's main hospitals on Tuesday, forcing rescue workers to evacuate at least 200 people, some wheeled out in their beds. At least one person reportedly died.

The fire began in a basement of the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital, according to fire department spokesman Lauro Boto, and it sent dense black smoke pouring into the sky.

Also Read | Pakistan Assembly Wants Envoy Recalled After Emmanuel Macron’s ‘Islamophobic’ Rant, But Islamabad Has No Ambassador in France.

Patients fled the hospital in wheelchairs and on crutches, while hospital workers rolled some out to safety in their beds.

Hospital officials told Band News radio that a 42-year-old female COVID-19 patient died while being transferred. (AP)

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Update: RDIF Seeks Vaccine's Speedy Registration, Prequalification From WHO.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)