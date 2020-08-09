Prague [Czech Republic], Aug 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Eleven people, including three minors, were killed after a fire broke out in an apartment block in the eastern Czech city of Bohumin on Saturday, police spokesman Lukas Popp said, citing an updated data.

Earlier in the day, the police said that 10 people died in the fire.

"According to updated data, 11 people became victims of today's fire in a 13-story residential building in Bohumin. Three adults and three children who lived in the apartment where the fire started, as well as five people from one of the apartments on the 12th floor, who jumped down from the windows, died," Popp told reporters.

A local official, in a conversation with reporters, said that arson might have caused the fire. Meanwhile, a resident of the apartment block told reporters that a man, who claimed that he had started the fire, was detained by the police. Teams of doctors, firefighters, and police are deployed to the accident site.

The police spokesman also said earlier that the investigation into the accident was opened. (ANI/Sputnik)

