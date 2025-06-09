Croatia vs Czechia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Croatia started their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a 0-7 win over Gibraltar and next face Czechia at home. Playing minnows in qualifiers is never the right approach to gauge the quality of a side, but Croatia have always dug deep to do well in international football, particularly the World Cups. Opponents Czechia are top of the standings in Group L with three wins in their opening three matches. A victory against the best team in the group should all but make sure they are on the right path. Harry Kane Saves England From Embarrassment With 1–0 Win Against Andorra in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Luka Modric was on the bench for Croatia’s game against Gibraltar, but the Croatian skipper is all set to start this game. Ivan Perisic is still in the plan of things on the national side and will use his pace and directness to create chances in the attacking third. Ante Buldimir will be the target man upfront. Mario Pasalic will be the playmaker behind the centre forward.

Patrik Schick is one of the most lethal strikers in Europe and his presence at the top will keep the Croatian backline on their toes. Tomas Soucek will be deployed in midfield and he will be handy in both halves. Lukas Provod will start in place of Adam Hlozke in the starting eleven as he is injured.

Croatia vs Czechia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match Details

Match Croatia vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Tuesday, June 10 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Opus Arena, Osijek, Croatia Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 (live telecast) and SonyLIV (live streaming)

When is Croatia vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Croatia national football team will go up against the Czechia national football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday, June 10. The Croatia vs Czechia football match will be played at the Opus Arena in Osijek and starts at 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Erling Haaland Scores Again As Norway Crushes Italy in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier; Croatia Cruises to 7–0 Rout of Gibraltar.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Croatia vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Croatia vs Czechia live telecast will be available Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channels. For Croatia vs Czech Republic, online viewing options are listed below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Croatia vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Croatia vs Czechia live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Croatia have quality players in their ranks and they should find a way to win this game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2025 12:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).