New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): First India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will be hosted on Saturday in New Delhi and cover a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Australia's Foreign Minister, Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton will be visiting from 10-12 September, to take part in the Dialogue.

Also Read | China Seeks to Become World’s Next Superpower, Using Espionage to Dethrone US: Report.

The Indian delegation will lead by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, said External Affairs Ministry in a statement.

Officials from the Ministries of Defence and External Affairs will be part of the Indian Delegation.

Also Read | Chile to Vaccinate Kids 6 to 11 with Medical Conditions Against COVID-19, First Country In The World To Do So.

The inaugural 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is being held pursuant to the elevation of India-Australia bilateral relations to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-Australia Leaders' Virtual Summit on 04 June 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)