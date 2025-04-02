Sofia, Apr 2 (AP) Bulgaria received on Wednesday the first of 16 new F-16 military jets from the United States that the Balkan country needs to upgrade its defence and bring its air force in line with NATO standards.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov hailed the arrival of the first jet at the Graf Ignatievo air base in central Bulgaria.

Also Read | BIMSTEC Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Leave for Thailand on April 3 for BIMSTEC Meet.

“This is not just a fighter jet, but a symbol and embodiment of Bulgaria's strategic partnership with the United States … a partnership that offers a new perspective for the Bulgarian Army," the prime minister said.

Bulgaria contracted to buy eight multi-role F-16 Block 70 aircraft in July 2019 for USD 1.3 billion. Plans initially called for the first planes to arrive in Bulgaria in 2023, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed their delivery.

Also Read | Japan Earthquake: Quake Of Magnitude 6.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Kyushu, No Casualties Reported.

In 2022, the Bulgarian government signed a contract with American aerospace company Lockheed Martin for a second batch of another eight of the F-16 fighter jets by the end of 2027.

Bulgaria, which joined NATO in 2004, has for two decades sought to update its military's air fleet of aging Soviet-made MiG-29 jets, but financial problems forced repeated postponements.

Amid Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine, Bulgaria has been relying on assistance from other NATO countries to fulfil its air policing obligations as an alliance member. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)