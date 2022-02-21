Volgograd [Russia], February 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The first train carrying refugees from Donbas arrived in Russia's Volgograd region on Sunday, and 443 people are being taken to temporary accommodation centres, the regional authorities said.

"Today, the first train with refugees from Donbas arrived in the Volgograd region. As many as 443 people are being delivered to temporary accommodation centres - the places that have been prepared in accordance with tasks set by the governor," the authorities said in a statement.

Among the refugees, there are 166 children under the age of 14 including nine babies under one.

The temporary accommodation centres have been organized in Volgograd hotels and a health centre, according to the statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

