Presidents' Day is an official federal holiday, marked on the third Monday of February in all its patriotic glory. This year, Presidents' day will be observed on 21st February. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of George Washington, who was the first president of the United States from 1789 to 1797. Washington's Birthday was celebrated on February 22 from 1879 until 1971, when the Uniform Monday Holiday Act moved it to the third Monday in February, which can occur from February 15 to the 21st. Presidents' Day, as the name says, is a time to honour and celebrate the birthdays of all the presidents who have served the United States.

History Of Presidents' Day

The day is mainly celebrated in remembrance of George Washington. People commemorated this Day throughout the 1800s to remember the man who formed America and the legacy he left. Then came, Abraham Lincoln, who was also a revered president and a February born as well. Because of Lincoln's legacy, it was proposed that Washington Day should become Presidents’ Day to celebrate both men, but the notion was rejected by Congress.

Hence, all 15 states now celebrate Presidents' Day depending upon the specific law. Some state holidays may officially celebrate Washington alone, some celebrate Washington and Lincoln, or at times some other combination of U.S. presidents. The main idea is to pay respect and focus on all the US Presidents as Washington did in his farewell address to the “loving Constitution and Union Founders".

Significance Of Celebrating Presidents' Day

Interestingly, the day not only marks the birthday of George Washington but it's the time when people pay respect and remember the exemplary work of all the American presidents who served to build the nation. On this day, people take a tour of presidential sites such as the White House, Lincoln Memorial, Jefferson Memorial, Washington Monument, and more. Some people also explore the Revolutionary War equipment and visit the great Mount Rushmore and learn about the history of the famous granite edifice. Furthermore, the Purple Heart medal, featuring an image of Washington is awarded to those wounded or killed in battle.

