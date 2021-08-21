Punjab [Pakistan], August 21 (ANI): At least five people lost their lives while 30 were reportedly injured in a bomb blast that happened on Thursday near a procession of Shia Muslims in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The blast occurred near the jail road area of Bahawalnagar district while many women and children are also among the people injured, Xinhua reported. Rescue teams, police, and security forces had reached the site and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital.

The Balochistan government's spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani confirmed the blast saying it was a suicide attack on a Chinese national's vehicle in Gwadar.

"Strongly condemn a suicide attack on Chinese nationals vehicle in Gwadar. 2 children died who were playing nearby and one Chinese sustained minor injuries. 3 persons injured including driver. Police and CTD teams are on the crime scene," Shahwani tweeted.

According to the Pakistan interior ministry, the explosion targeted a convoy of vehicles carrying Chinese nationals passing through the Gwadar Expressway. A convoy carrying Chinese nationals "with integral security details of Pakistan army and police contingent" was targeted on East Bay Expressway in Gwadar, Geo News reported.

Last month, 13 people were killed in a bus blast at the Dasu Hydropower Project, including nine Chinese nationals. The Chinese firm is still reluctant to resume work at the site. (ANI)

