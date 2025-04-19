Karachi, Apr 19 (PTI) Five terrorists of a banned separatist outfit have been killed by law enforcement agencies on Saturday in Duki district of Balochistan province of Pakistan.

The militants were killed after they attacked a convoy of security forces carrying out a counter terrorism operation in the area.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), in a statement, noted that the joint operation was conducted in Duki's Dhabar Pahari area and confirmed that the five belonged to a banned separatist organisation.

They were involved in attacks on coal mines and workers in recent times, it added.

The CTD operation comes days after Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir said all elements standing in the way of Pakistan's progress would be removed and reaffirmed the state's determination to crush terrorism.

Earlier this week, three policemen were killed and 20 injured when an IED blast hit a vehicle of the Balochistan Constabulary in Balochistan's Mastung district.

