Surfside (US), Jun 26 (AP) Fire has spread amid the rubble of the collapsed condominium in South Florida, hampering rescue efforts, officials said Saturday.

The flames are deep and firefighters have not been able to find their source, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a news conference.

“We're facing very incredible difficulties with this fire,” she said. “It's a very deep fire. It's extremely difficult to locate the source of the fire.”

She said 159 remain unaccounted for two days after the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)