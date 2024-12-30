Halifax (Canada), Dec 30 (AP) The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating an incident involving a plane at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, which one passenger described as a rough landing that sparked flames.

Nikki Valentine, who was on the PAL Airlines flight, said passengers felt a “massive rumble” upon landing Saturday night.

Also Read | Mikheil Kavelashvili, Former Georgian Footballer, Sworn In As Georgia's President (Watch Video).

“The cabin tilted, we saw sparks and then flames and then smoke started getting sucked into the cabin,” Valentine said Sunday.

Airport spokesperson Tiffany Chase said an Air Canada Express flight operated by PAL Airlines, arriving from St John's, Newfoundland, experienced an incident upon landing at approximately 9:30 pm.

Also Read | China: Lottery Winner Defrauded of INR 11.5 Crore, yet To Receive Winnings Despite Court Victory.

Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said the Bombardier Q400 plane experienced a “suspected landing gear issue” after arrival and was unable to reach the terminal.

Fitzpatrick said the crew and 73 passengers were off-loaded by bus and nobody on board was injured.

Valentine said she is “especially thankful the pilot was able to get a hold of the situation very fast”.

The incident temporarily halted flight activity at the airport.

As of Sunday afternoon, Valentine and other passengers were still without the bags they were instructed to leave on the plane. Valentine said she contacted Air Canada, who told her that it could be up to three more days before their bags are returned as the investigation into the incident continues.

“A lot of people have things like house keys or wallets they needed and couldn't get,” she said.

“It's all proper procedure, and I'd rather the inconvenience (of missing bags) than if anything bad had happened, of course, but it's still tough.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)