Miami, Nov 28 (AP) South Florida Congressman-elect Carlos Gimenez has tested positive for coronavirus, his campaign announced Friday.

The former Miami-Dade County mayor and his wife, Lourdes, tested positive Thursday for COVID-19 after having mild symptoms, according to a statement.

They said they're self-isolating at home, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and advice from medical professionals.

Gimenez served as Miami-Dade mayor from 2011 until this month.

The Republican won his congressional race in the November 3 general election, defeating a single-term Democrat. He is set to assume office January 3.

“I will continue attending New Member Orientation virtually and preparing our office to serve the people of Florida's 26th Congressional District from Westchester to Key West until I can resume my normal schedule,” Gimenez said in a statement.

"I am extremely grateful for all of the incredible health care workers who are tirelessly dedicated to their patients.”(AP)

