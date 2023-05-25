Florida [US], May 25 (ANI): Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has filed paperwork with federal election authorities in the United States to run for president. With this, he throws his hat in the ring for the 2024 Republican nomination, according to Al Jazeera.

As per Al Jazeera, the filing with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday came ahead of an expected formal announcement he is set to make on Twitter later in the day.

Also Read | Cholera Outbreak in African Nations: Cholera Kills 17 in South Africa's Pretoria, Nine in Neighbouring Zimbabwe.

DeSantis has for months been seen as the most serious challenger to former President Donald Trump who is also seeking to become the Republican nominee to take on Democratic President Joe Biden next year.

Other Republican candidates include Senator Tim Scott, former envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Also Read | Deadlier Than COVID-19: WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Warns World Over Next Pandemic Which Could Be 'Even Deadlier' Than Coronavirus.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who served under Trump is also likely to launch a presidential campaign.

DeSantis was during his first gubernatorial campaign in 2018 endorsed by Trump, but he has since risen to national prominence in conservative circles as he champions right-wing policies in Florida.

Recent public opinion polls show DeSantis trailing Trump by a wide margin in a hypothetical primary showdown. But with the former president facing legal trouble, including criminal charges in New York, the Florida governor will be hoping to close the gap in the coming months, according to Al Jazeera.

The first Republican primaries will take place in Iowa early in 2024.

Trump has been regularly attacking DeSantis and touting his poll numbers on his Truth Social account. But so far, the Florida Governor has largely ignored the criticism from the former president. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)