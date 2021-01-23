New York, Jan 23 (PTI) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has invoked Lord Hanuman as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to fight the deadly coronavirus infection in his country, one of the worst-hit nations by the pandemic.

FGN17 PAK-JUD-SENTENCE Pak anti-terrorism court jails Hafiz Saeed's 3 aides in terror financing case

Lahore: A Pakistani Anti-Terrorism Court has sentenced three leaders of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) terrorist organisation to six months in prison in a case of terror financing.

By M Zulqernain

FGN1 US-AUSTIN US Senate confirms Gen (retd) Austin as country's first Black defence secretary

Washington: The United State Senate has confirmed the nomination of General (retired) Lloyd Austin to serve as secretary of the defence department, making him the first ever African American to occupy the top Pentagon position. By Lalit K Jha

FGN5 US-TALIBAN-DEAL Biden administration to review US-Taliban deal

Washington: The Biden administration has said it will review the US-Taliban deal to assess whether the militant group is reducing violence in keeping with its side of the agreement in the Afghan peace accord. By Lalit K Jha

FGN16 LANKA-INDIA-VACCINES Sri Lanka to receive COVID-19 vaccines from India next week: President

Colombo: Sri Lanka will receive COVID-19 vaccines free from India next week, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Saturday, a day after the country approved emergency use of Oxford AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine.

FGN11 BIDEN-LD DOMESTIC EXTREMISM Biden admin launches inter-agency review of domestic extremism

Washington: The Biden administration has announced an inter-agency review of domestic extremism in the wake of the January 6 Capitol Hill attack by supporters of former president Donald Trump. Lalit K Jha

FGN12 US-BIDEN-ECONOMY-ORDER Biden signs executive orders to boost economic relief for Americans

Washington: US President Joe Biden has signed a slew of executive orders, including a one to fix the country's economy which has been battered by the once-in-a-century public health crisis that has also left some 18 million Americans unemployed. By Lalit K Jha

FGN7 CHINA-SCHOOL-ATTACKER Chinese police snipers kill hostage taker in school attack

Beijing: Police in the Chinese city of Kunming shot dead a knife-wielding man who axed seven people outside a middle school before holding a boy hostage. By K J M Varma. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)