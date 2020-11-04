Kathmandu, Nov 4 (PTI) Army chief Gen MM Naravane arrived in Nepal on Wednesday on a three-day crucial visit that is largely aimed at resetting the bilateral ties that came under severe strain following a bitter border row between the two countries.

FGN32 US-CLIMATE-DEAL

US formally exits Paris climate deal

Washington: The US formally exited the Paris Climate Agreement on Wednesday amid election uncertainty, three years after President Donald Trump announced his intent to remove the country from participating in the landmark global pact to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

FGN25 US-ELECTION-TRUMP-LD TWITTER Twitter hides Trump's tweet accusing Biden campaign of 'stealing' election

Washington: Twitter on Wednesday placed a "disputed" label on a tweet from President Donald Trump in which he accused the rival Biden campaign of trying to "steal" the tightly-contested 2020 presidential elections.

FGN18 US-ELECTION-BIDEN Biden says he's on track to 'win this election'

Washington: Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has asked his supporters to "keep the faith" and expressed confidence that he's on track to "win this election" as all eyes are on the outcome in Midwestern battleground states.

FGN16 US-ELECTION-ANTANI Niraj Antani becomes first Indian-American to be elected to Ohio state Senate

Washington: Niraj Antani, a 29-year-old Republican, has created history by becoming the first Indian-American to be elected to the Ohio state Senate.

FGN38 VIRUS-WHO-EUROPE WHO says COVID-19 spread in Europe accelerating

Geneva: The World Health Organisation says there has been a “further acceleration” in the speed of COVID-19's spread in Europe, which was responsible for about half of the globe's new cases reported last week.

FGN26 US-ELECTION-MUSLIMS About 69 per cent American-Muslims vote for Biden: exit poll

New York: Nearly 69 per cent Muslim voters cast their ballot for Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden while 17 per cent supported President Donald Trump, according to a survey conducted by Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organisation in the US.

