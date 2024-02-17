Islamabad, Feb 17 (PTI) Authorities on Saturday imposed prohibitory orders here in Pakistan's capital as jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party began nationwide protests against alleged rigging and stealing of its mandate in the recent elections.****

FGN25: PAK-POLL-RIGGING-LD BUREAUCRAT

****Pakistan's CEC, Chief Justice involved in poll-rigging, alleges senior bureaucrat as he resigns

Islamabad: A senior Pakistani bureaucrat on Saturday alleged that the chief election commissioner and the chief justice were involved in poll-rigging in the recent election as he resigned from his post, taking the "responsibility for all this wrongdoing".****

FGN18: PAK-POLLS-IMRAN-US-PMLN

****Pak elections: Nawaz Sharif's PML-N slams Imran Khan's party for seeking US intervention

Lahore: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has criticised jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his party for seeking US intervention in the alleged “rigging” of the February 8 polls, saying “it goes against Pakistan's sovereignty”.****

FGN24: GERMANY-JAISHANKAR-BILATERALS

****Jaishankar meets Bangladesh PM Hasina & thanks her for guidance in furthering bilateral ties

Munich: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here and appreciated her guidance in taking the 'India-Bangladesh Maitri' forward.****

FGN23: PAK-NAWAZ

****Pak Army gave two options to Sharif; either premiership or Punjab CM slot for daughter: Sources

Lahore: Nawaz Sharif sacrificed his ambition to become Pakistan's prime minister for a record fourth term and nominated his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif for the plum post as the powerful Army gave him two options either to choose the premiership or leave it to allow his daughter to become the chief minister of Punjab, according to party insiders.****

FGN21: UK-INDIAN-SENTENCE

****Indian-origin man jailed for life over 30-year-old UK murder

London: An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for murdering a woman 30 years ago after he was connected to the brutal killing through his strand of hair found at the crime scene.****

FGN11: US-INDIA-VERMA-VISIT

****US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma to visit India, Maldives and Sri Lanka from Feb 18-23

Washington: Senior American diplomat Richard Verma will embark on a six-day official visit to India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives next week to strengthen the US' bilateral ties with the key Indo-Pacific partners and reaffirm its enduring commitment to a free, open, secure, and prosperous region.****

FGN6: US-BLINKEN-JAISHANKAR

****Blinken and Jaishankar discuss need to ensure freedom of navigation in Red Sea: US

Washington: Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Germany discussed the need to ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, highlighting how the US and India play important roles in safeguarding economic stability in the volatile region.****

