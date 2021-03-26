Dhaka, Mar 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented the Gandhi Peace Prize 2020, being conferred by India upon Bangladesh's 'Father of the Nation' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to his daughters - Premier Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana.

FGN34 BANGLA-MODI-LEADERS PM Modi meets political and community leaders in Bangladesh

Dhaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the political and the community leaders here, including representatives of minorities and 'Mukhtijoddhas' -- the fighters of the Bangladesh Liberation War.

BANGLA-MODI-JACKET PM Modi dons 'Mujib jacket' as he pays tribute to Bangladesh's Father of the Nation

Dhaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday donned a black 'Mujib jacket' made of handcrafted Khadi fabric as he paid tribute to 'Bangabandu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the main event here to mark the country's 50 years of independence.

FGN66 PM-BANGLA-WATER-TREATY Modi assures Bangladesh Opposition party of 'doing best' on water-sharing deal

Dhaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured Bangladesh's main parliamentary Opposition Jatiya Party of doing his best to ink the long-awaited deal over the Teesta and other common rivers. By Anisur Rahman

FGN51 PAK-MISSILE Pakistan test-fires nuclear-capable Shaheen-1A

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 900 kilometres, the Army said.

FGN36 US-GUPTA-NOMINATION Senate panel split over nomination of Indian-American Vanita Gupta to a key Justice Dept position

Washington: The Senate Judiciary Committee has ended in a tie vote over the nomination of Indian-American civil rights lawyer Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general of the United States, amid objections from the Republicans. By Lalit K Jha

FGN33 US-MURTHY-SURGEON-GENERAL Indian-American Dr Vivek Murthy sworn-in as US Surgeon General

Washington: Indian-American physician Vivek Murthy has been sworn in as the 21st Surgeon General of the US, a role in which his top priority would be to end the coronavirus pandemic that has severely hit the country and be a voice for science. By Lalit K Jha

FGN32 LANKA-SIRISENA-EASTER-ATTACKS Former Lankan president Sirisena denies prior knowledge of Easter Sunday attacks

Colombo: Former Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena on Friday denied charges that he had any prior knowledge of the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide bombings that killed 258 people, including 11 Indians.

FGN31 UK-CHINA-LD SANCTIONS China bans UK politicians to retaliate human rights sanctions

London: China has imposed sanctions on British politicians and organisations as a tit-for-tat retaliation over the UK government's sanctions against Chinese officials for alleged human rights violations against its Uyghur minorities in Xinjiang province.

FGN27US-BIDEN-LD CHINA US going to hold China 'accountable' in the region; press Beijing to follow rules: Biden

Washington: The United States, working with its partners and allies is going to hold China "accountable" in the region and also press Beijing to follow the rules on a range of issues, including the South China Sea, President Joe Biden has said.

CHINA-BIDEN-REAX China slams Biden claims 'exemplary' record in observing international rules

Beijing: China on Friday hit back at US President Joe Biden for his assertion that he would make Beijing accountable to follow international rules, saying that it has an “exemplary” record in observing the UN-based international system, while Washington “lagged far behind”.

FGN22 VIRUS-PAK-IMRAN-CRITICISM Pak PM Imran Khan faces flak for holding in-person meeting despite being infected with coronavirus

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has come under severe criticism from both the opposition and the public for holding an in-person meeting with his media team despite being infected with the novel coronavirus, according to a media report on Friday.

FGN13 UN-INDIA-ISRAEL-PALESTINE India calls for direct peace talks between Israel, Palestine based on global consensus

United Nations: With Israel in the process of forming a government and Palestine facing elections in the coming months, India has said the international community must use this phase to focus on how to encourage the parties back to "meaningful negotiations" for achieving a peaceful solution to the dispute. By Yoshita Singh

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)